You are here:

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome fourth child: 'He's here and he's perfect'

FP Staff

May 11, 2019 09:56:01 IST

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and rapper-fashion designer Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, a boy born via surrogate.

Kardashian West tweeted on 10 May (Friday): "He's here and he's perfect!" A spokeswoman said in an email, "They are not sharing any additional details at this time."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome fourth child: Hes here and hes perfect

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children North, Saint and Chicago. Image from Twitter

The new baby joins North, Saint and Chicago. Chicago, who's a year and a half, was also born via a gestational carrier. North, the oldest, is five. The new baby is the couple's second son after Saint.

The birth comes after Kardashian West disclosed she's studying to be a lawyer through California rules that allow for professional mentorship over law school.

The news of the couple expecting their fourth child broke in January. According to CNN, Kardashian West had revealed that she had been looking up Armenian boys' name to honour her family's heritage but had not found a fitting one yet.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 11, 2019 09:56:01 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Chicago , Kanye West , Keeping Up With the Kardashians , Kim Kardashian , Kim Kardashian West , north , Now Streaming , NowStreaming , saint , Shareworthy

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's surrogate goes into labour with couple's fourth child

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's surrogate goes into labour with couple's fourth child

Jussie Smollett will not return to season 6 of Empire, announces Fox Entertainment

Jussie Smollett will not return to season 6 of Empire, announces Fox Entertainment

Jaden Smith set to play young Kanye West in Showtime's anthology series Omniverse

Jaden Smith set to play young Kanye West in Showtime's anthology series Omniverse