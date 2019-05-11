Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome fourth child: 'He's here and he's perfect'

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and rapper-fashion designer Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, a boy born via surrogate.

Kardashian West tweeted on 10 May (Friday): "He's here and he's perfect!" A spokeswoman said in an email, "They are not sharing any additional details at this time."

The new baby joins North, Saint and Chicago. Chicago, who's a year and a half, was also born via a gestational carrier. North, the oldest, is five. The new baby is the couple's second son after Saint.

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

The birth comes after Kardashian West disclosed she's studying to be a lawyer through California rules that allow for professional mentorship over law school.

The news of the couple expecting their fourth child broke in January. According to CNN, Kardashian West had revealed that she had been looking up Armenian boys' name to honour her family's heritage but had not found a fitting one yet.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 11, 2019 09:56:01 IST

