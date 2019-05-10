Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's surrogate goes into labour with couple's fourth child

In January, it was reported that reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper-fashion designer Kanye West were expecting their fourth child, a boy, via surrogacy. Their publicist announced on 9 May (Thursday) that the surrogate had gone into labour, reports CNN.

Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian recently filmed an episode of Ellen DeGeneres' talk show with all the Kardashian children, including Kim and Kanye's. Kourtney revealed that Kim was supposed to make an appearance on the show but was unable to because she had to rush to the hospital. However, Kris appeared shocked by this development.

"My mom doesn't even know this but Kim's surrogate went into labour. So, she's at the hospital," Kourtney told Ellen.

I surprised @KrisJenner with 6 of her grandchildren. Then I surprised her with one more. Sending love to you, @KimKardashian and @KanyeWest! @kourtneykardashpic.twitter.com/7SzHA2sahM — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 10, 2019

Advertisement

The announcement comes just days after Kim refuted rumours of her son's birth.

Wait just saw news our baby boy came but that’s not true! It’s Met Monday, I’m in NYC. I would be at the hospital lol — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 6, 2019

Kim and Kanye have three children in North, Saint and Chicago.

Updated Date: May 10, 2019 09:57:37 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.