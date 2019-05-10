You are here:

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's surrogate goes into labour with couple's fourth child

FP Staff

May 10, 2019 09:57:37 IST

In January, it was reported that reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper-fashion designer Kanye West were expecting their fourth child, a boy, via surrogacy. Their publicist announced on 9 May (Thursday) that the surrogate had gone into labour, reports CNN.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children North, Saint and Chicago. Image from Twitter

Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian recently filmed an episode of Ellen DeGeneres' talk show with all the Kardashian children, including Kim and Kanye's. Kourtney revealed that Kim was supposed to make an appearance on the show but was unable to because she had to rush to the hospital. However, Kris appeared shocked by this development.

"My mom doesn't even know this but Kim's surrogate went into labour. So, she's at the hospital," Kourtney told Ellen.

The announcement comes just days after Kim refuted rumours of her son's birth.

Kim and Kanye have three children in North, Saint and Chicago.

