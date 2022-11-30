After a legal tussle of over a year, American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper and songwriter Kanye West have finally come to a divorce agreement. Yes, the former couple is not only divorced but has also reached a settlement finalising their split. According to the latest report in the news agency Associated Press, the court documents that were filed on Tuesday, revealed that the two have reached a settlement in their divorce, averting the trial that was scheduled for next month. After tying the knot in 2014, the supermodel reportedly filed for divorce last year in February. The two have four kids together, which include two daughters North and Chicago, and two sons Saint and Psalm. Therefore, the former couple and their attorneys reportedly filed documents seeking the judge’s approval of terms they have agreed on, which also included $200,000 a month in child support payments to Kim from Kanye, who last year legally changed his name to Ye.

While the two will have joint custody of the kids, whose ages range from three to nine years old, Kim will receive child support as their children will be spending most of their time with her. In addition, neither will have to reportedly pay spousal support to the other. Ending their eight-year-long marriage in March, the judge declared the two legally single at Kim’s request. However, the issues were hovering upon the topics of property and custody, which were supposed to be worked out in a trial commencing 14 December.

The report cited the settlement proposal as claiming that both Kim and Ye will equally split the expenses of their kids’ private security and private school, including college. The report revealed that the two had a prenuptial agreement, which kept their properties mostly separated, and both Ye and Kim are supposed to pay their own debts.

For those who don’t know, after Kim first filed for divorce, the two went for a cordial split with agreed terms. It must be noted that the duo neither discussed their split on public forum nor commented on the same, until earlier this year when Ye lashed out on social media against Kim, her family, and her then-boyfriend and American comedian Pete Davidson. Ye took to his social media accounts to accuse the Kardashians of not allowing him to make major parenting decisions and excluding him from birthday parties and other events of their children.

For the unversed, Kim and Ye started dating in 2012 and welcomed their firstborn in 2013. Later, Ye proposed to the supermodel and they tied the knot on 24 May 2014 in a ceremony at a Renaissance-era fortress in Florence, Italy.

