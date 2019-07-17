Killing Eve star Jodie Comer after Emmy nod: Phoebe Waller-Bridge is leading the way; she is a legend already

Jodie Comer, who earned her maiden Emmy nomination for playing serial killer Villanelle on Killing Eve, has called show's writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge a "legend".

Waller-Bridge earned 11 nominations for Fleabag and nine for Killing Eve, about the cat and mouse game between an MI6 agent, played by Sandra Oh and Comer's Villanelle.

"That woman is leading the way. Just a force. I'm so excited to see everything that she does. I feel like she is a legend already and is gonna be one of the greats," Comer told The Hollywood Reporter.

Waller-Bridge is also attached as one of the writers on Bond 25.

Comer is nominated in the lead actress in a drama series alongside Oh, who earned a second nomination for her gig on Saturday Night Live.

The 26-year-old actor said she was in the gym when the announcement happened.

"I came out the gym and had a load of celebratory messages from family and friends. I spoke with Sandra on text and I got a wonderful voice note from Phoebe. With lots of screaming," she said.

Comer said she has learnt to take risks from Waller-Bridge.

"I'd say that's my biggest lesson from Phoebs. To dare to do things and be different. I've always admired her fearlessness. She says what she feels and that sounds very easy, but actually it's not. I think you can see it through her work. She's ridiculously funny and intelligent and such a great person to be around, too."

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2019 17:16:30 IST