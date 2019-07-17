You are here:

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer after Emmy nod: Phoebe Waller-Bridge is leading the way; she is a legend already

Press Trust of India

Jul 17, 2019 17:16:30 IST

Jodie Comer, who earned her maiden Emmy nomination for playing serial killer Villanelle on Killing Eve, has called show's writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge a "legend".

Waller-Bridge earned 11 nominations for Fleabag and nine for Killing Eve, about the cat and mouse game between an MI6 agent, played by Sandra Oh and Comer's Villanelle.

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer after Emmy nod: Phoebe Waller-Bridge is leading the way; she is a legend already

Jodie Comer. Image from Twitter

"That woman is leading the way. Just a force. I'm so excited to see everything that she does. I feel like she is a legend already and is gonna be one of the greats," Comer told The Hollywood Reporter.

Waller-Bridge is also attached as one of the writers on Bond 25.

Comer is nominated in the lead actress in a drama series alongside Oh, who earned a second nomination for her gig on Saturday Night Live.

The 26-year-old actor said she was in the gym when the announcement happened.

"I came out the gym and had a load of celebratory messages from family and friends. I spoke with Sandra on text and I got a wonderful voice note from Phoebe. With lots of screaming," she said.

Comer said she has learnt to take risks from Waller-Bridge.

"I'd say that's my biggest lesson from Phoebs. To dare to do things and be different. I've always admired her fearlessness. She says what she feels and that sounds very easy, but actually it's not. I think you can see it through her work. She's ridiculously funny and intelligent and such a great person to be around, too."

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2019 17:16:30 IST

tags: Bond 25 , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , emmy 2019 , Fleabag , jodie comer , Killing Eve , Now Streaming , NowStreaming , Phoebe Waller-Bridge , Sandra Oh , Villanelle

also see

Bond 25: Christoph Waltz to reprise his super-villain role of Blofeld in Daniel Craig's upcoming spy film

Bond 25: Christoph Waltz to reprise his super-villain role of Blofeld in Daniel Craig's upcoming spy film

Shyam Benegal, Sai Paranjpye say it's 'a crying shame' to lose footage of their Doordarshan projects

Shyam Benegal, Sai Paranjpye say it's 'a crying shame' to lose footage of their Doordarshan projects

Euphoria: HBO renews teen drama starring Zendaya, Hunter Schafer for second season

Euphoria: HBO renews teen drama starring Zendaya, Hunter Schafer for second season