You are here:

Killing Eve: Phoebe Waller-Bridge will 'write herself' a part in Season 3 so she can be murdered by Villanelle

Press Trust of India

Jul 02, 2019 14:17:46 IST

Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has revealed that she is planning to write a character for herself in the third season of the critically-acclaimed show.

The actor-writer said she wants to feature in the show so that she can be brutally murdered by Jodie Comer's Villanelle. "I was like, I am going to write myself a part so that I can be murdered by Jodie," she told The Mirror.

Killing Eve: Phoebe Waller-Bridge will write herself a part in Season 3 so she can be murdered by Villanelle

Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Twitter

Waller-Bridge, who is currently working on the script of Bond 25, also shard that she initially considered playing one of the lead roles in Killing Eve, but felt that the age gap between Villanelle and Eve (Sandra Oh) should be bigger.

"I just had a really strong instinct that there should be this age gap because I just felt like it was something I hadn't seen. I'm not a 25-year-old Jodie Comer - I mean, let's be frank.

"And I don't know if I could have scaled a wall quite like she could have done, and I'm not in my early 40s either," she said.

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2019 14:17:46 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , jodie comer , Killing Eve , Now Streaming , NowStreaming , Phoebe Waller-Bridge , Sandra Oh , Villanelle

also see

Riverdale Season 4 premiere will honour Luke Perry; show creator calls it 'a tribute to our fallen friend'

Riverdale Season 4 premiere will honour Luke Perry; show creator calls it 'a tribute to our fallen friend'

Aziz Ansari's new Netflix comedy special, directed by Spike Jonze, to release on 9 July

Aziz Ansari's new Netflix comedy special, directed by Spike Jonze, to release on 9 July

Neil Gaiman takes dig at petition signed by Christian group asking Netflix to cancel Amazon's Good Omens

Neil Gaiman takes dig at petition signed by Christian group asking Netflix to cancel Amazon's Good Omens