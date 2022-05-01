Kili Paul, Tanzanian social media influencer, attacked with knife, beaten with sticks

According to his Instagram story, Paul was able to defend himself by beating up two of the assailants who then ran away. There is no information about why Paul was attacked

Tanzania's Kili Paul, the internet sensation known for lip-syncing and dancing to Bollywood songs, was attacked with a knife and beaten with sticks by five people, according to an Instagram story shared by him. The story is now available on Youtube.

He wrote, "I was attacked by 5 people in the movement of defending myself my right-hand toe was injured by a knife and I got 5 stitches and I was beaten by sticks and clubs but thank god I defend myself after beating two people they run away but I was already injured pray for me… this is scary” (sic).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat address in February had hailed the efforts of the Tanzanian social media influencer. “You will become very popular. And the diversity of the country will be introduced to the new generation," he had said.

The Indian High Commission in Tanzania had also honoured him.

Paul and his sister Neema have earned a special place among Indian internet users and he has over 3 million followers on Instagram. He shot to fame after his lip-sync video on the song 'Raatan Lambiyan' with sister Neena Paul went viral on social media last year. Currently, Paul is followed by several celebrities from India including Richa Chadha, Gul Panag, Ayushmann Khurrana, among others.

With input from agencies

