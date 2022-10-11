In the on-going Kick Off The Dream Campaign, Ajay Devgn, who was nominated by Anurag Thakur’s (Union Minister for I&B and Youth Officers and Sports), extended support to Indian Female Footballers playing Under 17 Women’s World Cup. He tweeted, while sharing a video for the campaign- “Thanks @ianuragthakur for nominating me. I nominate @NSaina @chetrisunil11 @juniorbachchan to join the #KickOffTheDream campaign and support our female footballers participating in FIFA #U17WWC World Cup for the first time. Go for it girls!!”

Devgn is all set to essay the role of a football coach in Amit Sharma’s Maidaan that releases next year on February 17.

Ajay Devgn’s highly anticipated film Maidaan, the true story of the unknown hero, Syed Abdul Rahim who brought glory to India is all set to release on 17th February 2023. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, it also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao & Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Based on the golden years of Indian football, the film will see Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

The sports drama has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maidaan has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho! fame from a screenplay by Saiwyn Quadras and dialogues penned by Ritesh Shah.

Also starring Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, the film is presented by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor.

Kapoor is also serving as the producer along with Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Boney Kapoor is known for producing films like Virasat, No Entry, Valimai, Wanted, Pukar, Judaai, Mr. India. He’s also making his acting debut with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next film that’s slated to release next year.

