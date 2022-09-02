Sudeepa is adored for his acting skills and impactful presence on screen. Although he has carved a niche for himself in Kannada films, he has also performed well in other Telugu, Hindi and Tamil language movies.

Superstar Kichcha Sudeepa is one of the most popular actors in the South film industry. He is adored for his acting skills and impactful presence on screen. Although he has carved a niche for himself in Kannada films, he has also performed well in other Telugu, Hindi and Tamil language movies. Apart from being a terrific actor, he has been a director, producer, screenwriter, television presenter and singer as well. He is supremely talented and his ability to fit into any given role makes him a star in the true sense. The actor celebrates his 51st birthday on September 2, and here are some of his films that you must watch.

Eega

This SS Rajamouli film remains to be the ultimate favourite for Kiccha Sudeep’s fans. The actor played a cold-hearted womaniser in the movie and he did complete justice to the negative role. The fantasy drama is also interesting as it shows a murdered man who reincarnated as a housefly to seek revenge for his death from Sudeep.

Pailwaan

S Krishna’s directorial Pailwaan shows the story of a fierce wrestler named Krishna, played by Sudeep. The actor is seen rising against all odds to fight oppression and fulfil the dream of his father. If you are ever feeling low in life, this movie will surely be a great source of motivation to uplift your spirits.

Dabangg 3

You probably know Kichcha Sudeepa as the enemy of Chulbul Pandey from the film Dabangg 3. Sudeep, who aced the role of antagonist Balli Singh, was highly appreciated for his performance in the film. He has often played a villain in different films and always made sure that he stands out with his acting abilities.

Huchcha

It would be unfair if we don’t mention this film while tracing Sudeepa’s best performances to date. This is a remake of the Tamil hit Sethu (1999) which made the actor a household name. Sudeep won the best actor award for this film and his acting was remarkable indeed. The actor played a rowdy student from college who falls in love with the daughter of a poor temple priest. However, the twist at the end makes it a great film to watch.

Swathi Muthu

Sudeepa is one versatile actor who never shied away from challenging roles. Swathi Muthi is a remake of Kamal Haasan’s 1986’s cult hit Swati Mutyam. So, it was already a big challenge for Sudeep to reprise a role by the legendary actor. But he did live up to the expectations of the audience.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.