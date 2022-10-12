Kiara Advani wins the Maharashtrian of the year Award from CM Eknath Shinde
She shared a picture on Instagram and wrote- 'Born and Brought up in Maharashtra my heart is filled with immense gratitude to receive the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year.'
Claiming her fame to Superstardom with one victory at a time, Bollywood’s golden girl Kiara Advani was conferred with the ‘Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year Award’ on Tuesday night by the honourable CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.
She shared a picture on Instagram and wrote- “Born and Brought up in Maharashtra my heart is filled with immense gratitude to receive the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year. from our honourable leaders, Shri Eknath Shinde ji , Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji and Shri Promod Sawant Ji. Thankyou @lokmat and @rishidarda for this prestigious honour.”
View this post on Instagram
Enjoying a dream run with back to back successes, Kiara Advani has made a mark with impressive performances on the digital platforms as well as the box office with films like Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo recently.
Touted amongst the most bankable and popular stars of the Indian entertainment industry, Kiara Advani has a long list of successful films to her credit and an interesting line up for the upcoming future.
Known for her remarkable characters in films like MS Dhoni, Lust Stories, Kabir Singh, Good Newzz, Guilty, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo amongst others, Kiara has carved her place amongst the most versatile actors and is currently shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha, and S Shankar’s RC-15 amongst others.
Winning awards and hearts, Kiara Advani is hailed as one of top actors of Bollywood today, with the audience looking forward to her every move.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
PARAM- Exhibition of supreme conception and creativity
With 15 years in the market, Divine Art opens its post pandemic ventures with a meaningful collection of contemporary Indian art from the studios of eminent artists as well as those from personal collections.
From Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat to Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh, actors that aced their bearded looks
Today, beard looks are ruling the styling arena where we see our favorite stars donning up some really Uber cool beard looks that have transformed their presence on the screen.
Aamir Khan-Kiara Advani's controversial ad: We need to normalise role reversal and not glorify it
We are not opposed to any kind of change or role reversal, just that the Aamir Khan-Kiara Advani ad has no connection to the bank. We think being a ghar jamai or a househusband or a man supporting a woman’s career needs to be normalised and not glorified.