Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor's romantic drama earns Rs 88.37 cr after day four

FP Staff

Jun 25, 2019 11:43:20 IST

The box office numbers of Kabir Singh seem to be on a continual high. The Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer raked in a mammoth Rs 17.5 crore on Monday.

These figures, notes film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, are commendable as they are higher than the Sunday collections of several films. Kabri Singh is also expected to hit the Rs 100 crore mark by its fifth day at the box office.

With a total of Rs 88.37 crore after four days, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is faring better than most of its 2019 contemporaries including big films like Bharat, Kesari, Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy.

Check out Kabir Singh's box office figures:

Predictions state that the film is gradually eyeing a Rs 200 crore haul, and may also challenge box office figures of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, which is the highest grossing film of 2019 till now.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2019 11:43:20 IST

