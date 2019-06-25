Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor's romantic drama earns Rs 88.37 cr after day four

The box office numbers of Kabir Singh seem to be on a continual high. The Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer raked in a mammoth Rs 17.5 crore on Monday.

These figures, notes film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, are commendable as they are higher than the Sunday collections of several films. Kabri Singh is also expected to hit the Rs 100 crore mark by its fifth day at the box office.

With a total of Rs 88.37 crore after four days, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is faring better than most of its 2019 contemporaries including big films like Bharat, Kesari, Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy.

Check out Kabir Singh's box office figures:

#KabirSingh is rewriting the rules of the game... Does remarkable biz on Day 4 [working day]... Will hit ₹ 💯 cr today [Day 5]... #KabirSingh is trending better than *all* biggies released this year: #Bharat, #Kesari, #TotalDhamaal and #GullyBoy... Amazing! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2019

#KabirSingh is sensational... ₹ 17.5 cr+ on a working day [Mon]? Most biggies don't collect that on a Sun... Eyes ₹ 200 cr... May challenge #Uri [highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019]... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr. Total: ₹ 88.37 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2019

Predictions state that the film is gradually eyeing a Rs 200 crore haul, and may also challenge box office figures of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, which is the highest grossing film of 2019 till now.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2019 11:43:20 IST