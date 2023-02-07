Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are officially married and now, the newest bride in Tinsel Town has shared her stunning wedding pictures with Sidharth and she says, ‘Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai.’

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Earlier in the day, paparazzi accounts posted photos and videos of the baraat outside the Suryagarh Palace. As per an IANS report, a special mandap, decorated with flowers, had been set up for the wedding ceremony at the venue. The varmala and pheras reportedly took place in the courtyard of the Suryagarh Palace.

The ceremony was held amid tight security. The bride and groom had reportedly enforced a no-phones policy on their special day.

The mehendi ceremony featured musical performances by Kiara’s rapper brother Mishaal Advanu, DJ Ganesh as well as Punjabi electronic folk artists Hari and Sukhmani. Kiara’s ‘chooda’ ceremony also took place on Monday. Videos and photos shared by paparazzi accounts showed the Suryagarh Palace decorated in bright pink lights for the ceremony.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are believed to have been dating for a long time now. While the couple never confirmed their relationship, rumours about their wedding had been circulating for months.

The newlyweds will host their wedding reception in Mumbai on 12 February. Another reception will be held in New Delhi as well.

On the workfront, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu. He will feature next in the actioner Yodha. He is also working on Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut Indian Police Force. As for Kiara, she was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal. She is set to appear alongside Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.