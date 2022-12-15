As Kiara Advani’s upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera is all set to release tomorrow, Tabu extended warm wishes for the film.

Climbing to Superstardom one step after another, Kiara Advani is enjoying a dream run with back-to-back successes, across mediums.

Kahaani ek, twists aur turns anek! A murder, some mystery, lots of thrill and masala guaranteed!#GovindaNaamMera TRAILER OUT NOW!🍿https://t.co/pkIKrNkEdu — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) November 20, 2022

Having shared screen on the year’s record-breaking blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani and Tabu share an extremely adorable equation, based on mutual respect and admiration for each other’s work. Exhibiting an example of the same yet again, Tabu extended warm wishes to Kiara for Govinda Naam Mera, that is releasing on Friday, by sending a bouquet with a handwritten note.

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo, Kiara Advani is set to mark a hat-trick this year with Govinda Naam Mera. The trailer and songs of the film have received a roaring response and the audience is already excited to witness Kiara in an all new avatar in the film.

Disney+ Hotstar will release this year’s biggest comedy thriller, Govinda Naam Mera, jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios & Dharma Productions. Presenting Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal in an all-new avatar, the complete family entertainer has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, the mass entertainer will release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on 16th December, to kickstart the holiday season.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.