Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee. It will release on May 20.

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shared a new motion poster on April 21 on social media. The poster reveals the first look of actress Kiara Advani in the movie with the famous background track Mere Dholna by Shreya Ghoshal from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The poster shows Advani looking scared and a ghastly hand is approaching her head.

Check the post here:

Earlier this month, T-series unveiled the official teaser of their new venture Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on YouTube. The teaser features glimpses of the character of Kartik Aaryan and Rajpal Yadav. The teaser received many positive responses from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa fans across the country. Later, T-series also posted a video containing fans’ reactions after watching the teaser in theatres. The producers announced the release of the most awaited film on 19 August 2019 with its first motion poster. The poster revealed the new avatar of Kartik Aaryan in saffron attire with the iconic track of the Bhool Bhulaiya franchise. The film was supposed to release on 31 July, 2021. The release, however, got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, on 28 September, another spooky motion poster came out with Kartik Aaryan in a black outfit. The lead actor took to Instagram and shared the poster along with the release date. He wrote that the film would release on 25 March, 2022 but it got delayed due to some unknown reasons. Finally, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to hit theatres on 20 May, 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiya which created so much buzz in 2007. In the sequel, Kartik Aaryan will be seen filling in the shoes of Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is written by Aakash Kaushik and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. Bollywood fans seem excited to watch Kartik Aaryan in this new avatar and the makers are quite hopeful to bring back the famous franchise.

