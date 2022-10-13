There is no denying the fact that Kiara Advani is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Indian film industry. Therefore it is obvious that the streets will witness chaos as soon as she steps out. And something similar happened on Thursday at the screening of India’s Oscar entry, Chhello Show in Mumbai’s Juhu, which forced Kiara to lash out at the paparazzi. At the screening of the show, paps stationed near the stairs jam-packed the way and asked her to move slowly so that they can click her, which resulted in chaos and a few senior citizens were pushed in the process. Witnessing this, Kiara lost her calm and lashed out at the paps, and even apologised to the senior citizens for the trouble. Now several videos and pictures from the scenario are making rounds on the internet.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Paparazzo Varinder Chawla shared a video and wrote in the caption, “Kiara Advani got angry at paps.” The video opens by showing Kiara exiting a lift. As soon as Kiara steps out, paps were already waiting for her outside and can be heard asking her to come and walk slowly so that they can click her. At this very moment, a senior citizen ahead of them got pushed, and witnessing this Kiara was quick to say, “Aap log dekho na. Aap dekho. Yaha dekho (Please look here).” As the paps were not mindful of the senior citizens, Kiara herself took the initiative to apologise to them and said, “Please go ahead. I’m so sorry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla



As the media crowded the staircase, Kiara continued, “Aap log dekho na kaun kaun hai. Senior citizens hai aur aap aese karrahe ho? Aaramse. Kya kar rahe ho aap log (See who all are here. There are senior citizens and you are doing like this. Careful. What are you guys doing)?”

While her fans lauded her gestures, Kiara as always brought her A-game to the screening. Complimenting comfort with her casual best, Kiara sported a green and yellow co-ord set and styled her straight-open hair in a sleek look.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Juggjugg Jeeyo. Next, the actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan in Sameer Vidwans’ Satyaprem Ki Katha, which is expected to hit the theatres next year in June. The actress also has Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in her kitty.

