Kiara Advani congratulates Isha Ambani on engagement; Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor celebrate final Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios



Ranbir, Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor celebrated the last Ganpati Visarajn at the iconic RK Studios. The Kapoor family had decided to sell the studios, built by Raj Kapoor nearly 70 years ago, due to growing losses. The studio was also gutted by a fire in September 2017.

One Tree Hill cast celebrates 15th anniversary with Hurricane Florence relief efforts

15 • break the labels • #OTHfam • If One Tree Hill felt like home to you too, please consider supporting the Carolinas alongside us with our #CapeFearlessChallenge to raise funds for #Florence recovery. ♥️ #linkinbio

A post shared by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on Sep 23, 2018 at 3:41pm PDT

To NC with Love!!! Want this rad shirt? Want to help those affected by Hurricane Florence? Want to be the coolest kid in school??? You can do ALL of the above! Check out our shop at @shopstands All of the money goes to @randomactsorg and will be put in the hands of the people who really need it. Be a hero AND super stylish! Xoxoxo #capefearlesschallenge https://www.shopstands.com/products/danneel-ackles-sophia-bush-and-hilarie-burtons-love-nc-tees?variant=12503378329648

A post shared by Hilarie Burton (@hilarieburton) on Sep 20, 2018 at 2:20pm PDT

The cast of One Tree Hill, who spent years shooting the popular teen drama in Wilmington, North Carolina, have come together on the 15th anniversary of the show's premiere to lend their support to rebuild efforts following the devastation of Hurricane Florence. Kiara Advani congratulates Isha Ambani on engagement



Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Netflix's Lust Stories, congratulated Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha for her engagement to Anand Piramal. The actresss shared a collage of their childhood photographs with a heartwarming caption.

Neil Nitin Mukesh shares photos of daughter Nurvi

❤️❤️❤️.NOW EVERYDAY IS DAUGHTERS DAY

A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on Sep 23, 2018 at 5:12am PDT

Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife were on 20 September blessed with a baby girl. The actor shared photographs of his newborn daughter Nurvi on Instagram with a caption "Now everyday is daughter's day". Kajol wishes mother on birthday



Kajol wished her mother Tanuja on her birthday by sharing a photograph of the veteran actor in traditional Maharashtrian attire. The photo also features Kajol and Tanisha's great grandmother Ratanbai Shilotri.

Jahnvi, Khushi Kapoor attempt the Sui Dhaaga challenge

#suidhagachallenge !!!! Thank you @shashankkhaitan for nominating me. I further nominate @ishaan95 @warinahussain and @aaysharma to do this challenge 🕺🏼🕺🏼 So excited to watch the film 🌈#suidhaga @varundvn @anushkasharma

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Sep 22, 2018 at 8:59am PDT



Many Bollywood celebrities have attempted Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's Sui Dhaaga challenge: to thread a needle in under 10 seconds. Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan nominated Jahnvi Kapoor for the challenge, who was joined by her sister Khushi. Jahnvi breezed through the task and emerged as the winner. She further nominated her co-star Ishaan Khatter and LoveYatri actors Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2018 15:31 PM