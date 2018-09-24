Kiara Advani congratulates Isha Ambani on engagement; Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor celebrate final Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Ranbir Kapoor takes part in Ganpati visarjan of RK studio. #ranbirkapoor #rkstudio @cinefeedmedia
Ranbir Kapoor waves at fans during the RK studios Ganpati Visarjan!☺️ #ranbirkapoor #rkstudio #actors #brahmastra #ganeshchaturthi #ganpativisarjan #rishikapoor #bollywood #pinkvilla A post shared by krishna mishra (@krishna.mishra010) on
Ranbir, Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor celebrated the last Ganpati Visarajn at the iconic RK Studios. The Kapoor family had decided to sell the studios, built by Raj Kapoor nearly 70 years ago, due to growing losses. The studio was also gutted by a fire in September 2017.
One Tree Hill cast celebrates 15th anniversary with Hurricane Florence relief efforts
15 • break the labels • #OTHfam • If One Tree Hill felt like home to you too, please consider supporting the Carolinas alongside us with our #CapeFearlessChallenge to raise funds for #Florence recovery. ♥️ #linkinbio
Thanks to everyone sending their love on the 15th anniversary of One Tree Hill's premiere. Looking back today, I remember so much of what I loved about the show was where it was shot: Wilmington, North Carolina. This is a truly special place with a heart and soul all it's own and at the moment, the people of Wilmington are still hurting in the wake of Hurricane Florence. If you'd like to give back to the place that gave us #OTH, there are a couple ways to do so. You can visit the good people at redcross.org by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or texting FLORENCE to 90999 to make a donation. You can also purchase a t-shirt designed by the women of OTH in support of the #HurricaneFlorence recovery effort by following this link: https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/capefearlesschallenge Any support of these organizations, whether financially or just by sharing through your own social media accounts, will a go long way to ensuring that Wilmington gets back on it's feet quickly and completely. Once again, thank you for your long-time support of our little show that could (and apparently still can.) Much love right back to you all. A post shared by James Lafferty (@jameslafferty) on
To NC with Love!!! Want this rad shirt? Want to help those affected by Hurricane Florence? Want to be the coolest kid in school??? You can do ALL of the above! Check out our shop at @shopstands All of the money goes to @randomactsorg and will be put in the hands of the people who really need it. Be a hero AND super stylish! Xoxoxo #capefearlesschallenge https://www.shopstands.com/products/danneel-ackles-sophia-bush-and-hilarie-burtons-love-nc-tees?variant=12503378329648
The cast of One Tree Hill, who spent years shooting the popular teen drama in Wilmington, North Carolina, have come together on the 15th anniversary of the show's premiere to lend their support to rebuild efforts following the devastation of Hurricane Florence. Kiara Advani congratulates Isha Ambani on engagement
There are some special people who are a part of your life and you grow up with. My oldest friend, still as caring, as humble and as amazing as you were when we first met! My to be bridey, Ishu never ever let the child in you grow up❤️ forever your Aliu 👯♂️ Congratulations @_iiishmagish @anandpiramal 💍🎉Comofomo🙃 A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on
Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Netflix's Lust Stories, congratulated Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha for her engagement to Anand Piramal. The actresss shared a collage of their childhood photographs with a heartwarming caption.
Neil Nitin Mukesh shares photos of daughter Nurvi
❤️❤️❤️.NOW EVERYDAY IS DAUGHTERS DAY
Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife were on 20 September blessed with a baby girl. The actor shared photographs of his newborn daughter Nurvi on Instagram with a caption "Now everyday is daughter's day". Kajol wishes mother on birthday
Happy happy birthday to my super awesome mom who still has the same zest and love for life that she did fifty years back...... a difficult example to follow but the most important influence in my life ! Also in the picture is her grandmother and my great grandmother who was also one of the biggest influences in my life ! Ratanbai Shilotri! A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on
Kajol wished her mother Tanuja on her birthday by sharing a photograph of the veteran actor in traditional Maharashtrian attire. The photo also features Kajol and Tanisha's great grandmother Ratanbai Shilotri.
Jahnvi, Khushi Kapoor attempt the Sui Dhaaga challenge
#suidhagachallenge !!!! Thank you @shashankkhaitan for nominating me. I further nominate @ishaan95 @warinahussain and @aaysharma to do this challenge 🕺🏼🕺🏼 So excited to watch the film 🌈#suidhaga @varundvn @anushkasharma
Many Bollywood celebrities have attempted Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's Sui Dhaaga challenge: to thread a needle in under 10 seconds. Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan nominated Jahnvi Kapoor for the challenge, who was joined by her sister Khushi. Jahnvi breezed through the task and emerged as the winner. She further nominated her co-star Ishaan Khatter and LoveYatri actors Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.
