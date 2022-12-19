Actors Kiara Advani and Sharvari Wagh are both absolute fashionistas. The duo keep slaying fashion goals for us on a regular basis. Ahead of the party season, the two divas were spotted in dramatic black gowns which made everyone unanimously skip a heartbeat.

Kiara recently wore a sensational black gown that had a plunging neckline and a fitted bodice which then flowed into an asymmetrical ruffled hemline and a daring thigh-high slit. The outfit featured a strappy low back and a long tail which added extra zing to her look. The ensemble did justice to the actress perfectly. Kiara enhanced the look with a statement teardrop-shaped neckpiece and nude makeup. She looked glamorous and breathtakingly beautiful!

Sharvari on the other hand looked stunning and gorgeous. The promising star was spotted on the red carpet wearing a black bodycon one-shoulder gown which was accentuated with full sleeves and a glove on the other side. The ensemble beautifully cascaded to backless and thigh-baring detailing. She wore her golden ombre hair in soft waves and completed the look with minimal make-up.

Both these young ladies accessorised and rounded off their look with Christian Louboutin heels. While Kiara wore pointy-toe heels, Sharvari took to black stilettos with ankle straps. The two ladies are often looked up to for their fashionable outings and they continue to inspire young girls and fashion enthusiasts alike.

