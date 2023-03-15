The Kardashian-Jenner sisters making headlines for Photoshop pictures is nothing new. However, it surely seems that they must be looking for a new photo editor. After Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian is the latest to face backlash for yet another Photoshop fail. It all began after the reality TV star shared a series of raunchy pictures of herself from the 40th birthday bash of her friends and twin sisters Mallika Haqq and Khadija Haqq. Looking nothing less than a vision for sore eyes, Khloe in the picture sported a shimmery bodycon silver dress. Honestly, she set some dazzling party fashion goals. Wondering then what would have happened that forced her to delete the post? Well, eagle-eyed internet users were quick to spot her disproportionate glutes and a weird curve on her right thigh. As she started receiving a barrage of comments pointing the same, the American model was forced to take down the post.

Coming from the shelves of Dolce Gabbana, Khloe’s dazzling dress perfectly flaunted her envious curves. The body-fitted strappy dress featured a plunging straight neckline. The mini dress also featured high tie-up detailing on the sides. Just moments after posting the series of pictures, the comments section was flooded with her followers. While the 38-year-old looked stunning, users believed that Khloe fell prey to photoshop failure. This after several witnessed that at the hem of her dress, Khloe’s right leg awkwardly twisted inward. Many claimed that her upper and lower glutes seemed completely disproportionate to one another. In addition, a few also pointed out that not only did her leg appear slimmer, but her waist also seemed photoshopped.

After being widely criticised and receiving backlash from all quarters, Khloe deleted those pictures and shared some new ones. Moments after the photoshop drama, she once again made it to the headlines for unveiling the face of her seven-month-old son for the first time, while sharing a heartwarming birthday wish for her on-and-off partner Tristan Thompson. But what caught all the eyes was Khloe turning her comments section off for the adorable post.

While sharing the series of pictures of Tristan with the family, Khloe wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday Tristan Thompson. You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bedtime rituals, and the way you show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for you is that you continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, and be free. Continue to make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday, baby daddy.”

This isn’t the first time, Khloe or any of her sisters faced photoshop allegations. In 2019 also Khloe was accused of photoshopping an image.

