Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9: Contestants Aditya Narayan, Vikas Gupta reportedly get injured on set

The Rohit Shetty hosted-Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is currently in its ninth edition, has seen more injuries than the previous seasons. Two participants, actor-singer Aditya Narayan and Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta have been have been injured while performing stunts, a DNA report said.

The Golmaal Again director has always propagated taking necessary precautions before performing stunts, and ensures that before every stunt, a disclaimer is provided. Not only that, he is also creatively involved with the process on the stunt-based reality TV show.

As per the report, a source had revealed that Aditya, during one of the stunts, had fell down and injured his eye. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and was advised to rest for a week.

In a separate occasion, another contestant comedienne Bharti Singh was on the verge of getting attacked by a python when her co-costantant Vikas Gupta tried to save her but was bitten by the snake. He was given a few injections and has been asked to take some time out to recover.

According to reports, occurrences of mishaps are a first in this TV show. As per the source quoted by DNA, Rohit Shetty was upset with such constant accidents and the team has exercised extra safely for the contestants.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 16:33 PM