Stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to be back on our screens. The 12th season of the show is set to air from 2 July on Colors. Director Rohit Shetty is set to return for his eighth season as the host.

Colors TV shared a teaser of the popular reality show on its social media handles. “Khatron ka vaar hoga iss baar non-stop! Dekhiye Khatron Ke Khiladi, 2nd July se, har Sat aur Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf Colors par (Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi on July 2, every Saturday and Sunday from 9 pm onwards on Colors TV),” the caption read. The teaser features Rohit Shetty standing on a road, while a group of vehicles come toward him. Just as a biker coming near him attempts to strike him, the Singham director grabs his weapon and wrenches it out of his hand, making the biker fall.

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi promises to give viewers some edge-of-the-seat thrills. Shetty flew to South Africa last week for the shooting. The upcoming season is being shot in Cape Town right now. This season will see choreographer Nishant Bhat of Bigg Boss 15 fame take part in some gruesome stunts. The other contestants are Rubina Dilaik, Erika Packard, Kanika Mann, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pande, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Pratik Sehajpal, Aneri Vajani, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Sriti Jha and Rajiv Adatia. Rubina Dilaik recently shared some photos from Cape Town. The Bigg Boss 14 winner posted a picture of herself walking down a street with Chetna Pande, Erika Packard, Kanika Mann and Faisal Shaikh. Dressed in a blazer dress and boots, Dilaik looked extremely confident in the pictures. “Braving up the game,” she wrote. View the photos here:

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 aired last year. Arjun Bijlani of Naagin fame emerged as the winner.

