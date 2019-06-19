Khandaani Shafakhana first look: Sonakshi Sinha aims to dispel stigma associated with sex clinics

After Dharma Productions' ambitious project Kalank, Sonakshi Sinha came on board Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's comedy drama, Khandaani Shafakhana. The makers released the first look poster of the film which sees Sonakshi standing confidently amidst men who have covered their faces with books, newspapers and the like, almost as if they were scared of her.

What seems to be yet another interesting narrative, the presence of the term 'sex clinic' in the poster suggests that her character may venture out to dispel the stigma or shame around sex clinics in the country.

Lamba has made a foray into production with the film, which went on floors on 25 January. Sonakshi plays a Punjabi girl from Hoshiyarpur in the film who tries to balance her love for her family with her own dreams.

Check out Khandaani Shafakhana's first look:

Trailer out in 2 days... First look poster of #KhandaaniShafakhana... Stars Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor and singer Badshah... Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba... 26 July 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/eU4BG1x5sN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2019

The film will be helmed by debutante director Shilpi Dasgupta from a script written by Gautam Mehra. Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor and Kulbhushan Kharbanda will feature in crucial roles.

Sonakshi confirmed the news of signing the slice-of-life drama in a statement to DNA, where she said, “I’m extremely happy to be part of a film, which is so close to the world around us. I will get to step into the shoes of a small-town girl, and face the hilarious, madcap challenges thrown at her. It’s full of flavour, fun and emotions. I am looking forward to this journey.”

Earlier slated to release on 2 August, the film's release date has now been changed to 26 July.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2019 17:59:41 IST