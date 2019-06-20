Khandaani Shafakhana: Sonakshi Sinha's film gets new poster; trailer to release on 21 June

A day after the release of the first look poster, the makers of Khandaani Shafakhana have unveiled a new poster from the Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming comedy drama.

The new poster comes with an additional announcement — the trailer will be launched on 21 June.

The poster finds Sonakshi standing in between two men, one hiding his face with the raised collar of his jacket, another reaching to plug his fingers inside his ears, indicating that the woman said something "inappropriate." It is coupled with the caption, "The only sex film for the entire family."

From the first look and the new poster, it looks like the film will delve into the shame and stigma attached to sex clinics in our country.

Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has made a foray into production with the film, which went on floors on 25 January. Sonakshi plays a Punjabi girl from Hoshiyarpur who tries to balance her love for her family with her own dreams.

Check out the new poster here

The film will be helmed by debutante director Shilpi Dasgupta from a script written by Gautam Mehra. Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor and Kulbhushan Kharbanda will feature in crucial roles.

Sonakshi confirmed the news of signing the slice-of-life drama in a statement to DNA, where she said, “I’m extremely happy to be part of a film, which is so close to the world around us. I will get to step into the shoes of a small-town girl, and face the hilarious, madcap challenges thrown at her. It’s full of flavour, fun and emotions. I am looking forward to this journey.”

Earlier slated to release on 2 August, the film's release date has now been changed to 26 July.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019 17:20:06 IST