Khandaani Shafakhana gets new release date; Sonakshi Sinha's social comedy to now hit screens on 2 August

Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana will after all be releasing on the same day as it was originally slated. Earlier, the release date was changed from 2 August to 26 July, but now the film has again been deferred by a week to release on 2 August.

The makers made the announcement with another new poster from the movie. In the poster, a baffled Sonakshi Sinha is seen looking through a magnifying glass, while sitting on Varun Sharma's palms.

Check out the announcement here

Jann hitt mein jaari ek soochna #KhandaaniShafakhana ab haqq se khulega 2nd August ko!!! #BaatTohKaro pic.twitter.com/RO89mDj3U4 — Baby Bedi (@sonakshisinha) June 27, 2019

In the film, Sinha plays Baby Bedi, who inherits her dead uncle's sex clinic. Though Baby is reluctant to run the clinic, she eventually realises that she is helping people and takes it upon herself to spread the word about her uncle's methods of treatment, thereby dispelling the stigma around sex. When her efforts seem futile, she turns to pop star Gabru Attack for help.

The film will be helmed by debutante director Shilpi Dasgupta from a script written by Gautam Mehra. Annu Kapoor, Badshah and Kulbhushan Kharbanda will feature in crucial roles.

Talking about her character with DNA, Sinha had previously said, "I’m extremely happy to be part of a film, which is so close to the world around us. I will get to step into the shoes of a small-town girl, and face the hilarious, madcap challenges thrown at her. It’s full of flavour, fun and emotions."

Meanwhile, Diana Penty is likely to feature in a reprised version of the 90s hit song 'Sheher Ki Ladki,' alongside Badshah in Khandaani Shafakhana, according to Mumbai Mirror. As per the report, Tanishk Bagchi will recreate and rewrite the song while Tulsi Kumar and Badshah will lend their voices to the new version. Badshah will also write the rap portions for the film, adds the report.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 14:04:42 IST