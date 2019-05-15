Khamoshi trailer: Prabhu Deva terrorises Tamannah Bhatia in a cat-and-mouse chase for real estate

The official trailer of Tamannaah Bhatia and Prabhudeva's upcoming horror flick, Khamoshi, has been unveiled and it is a grunts and gore galore. Directed by Chakri Toleti, the film also stars Sanjay Suri, Bhumika Chawla and Murali Sharma in pivotal parts.

Surbhi (Tamannaah) is a deaf and mute painter who is a trustee of a palatial mansion that belonged to her ancestors. Set in a sprawling yet deserted estate, the property is the bone of contention between the family members, played by Sanjay Suri and Bhumika Chawla. When Surbhi decides to donate the entire mansion, Suri's character is outraged and instructs her to stall the donation.

The scene swiftly changes to introduce Prabhu Deva's character, who seems to be the rightful heir of the villa. In an ominous voiceover, he declares that he will claim what has been wrongly seized from him, whatever the cost may be. He goes on a killing spree in order to eliminate any other beneficiary.

A spine-chilling cat-and-mouse chase ensues, with Surbhi dodging every attempt of the murderer to hack her by a whisker.

In April 2018, it was reported that producer Vashu Bhagnani was not happy with the final cut of the film, and wanted to re-shoot major chunks. According to Deccan Chronicle, Khamoshi is the first ever feature in India to be filmed with an 8k camera.

As per various media reports, Prabhas will feature in a cameo appearance in Khamoshi. The film has been shot with Nayanthara in Tamil, and will be called Kolaiyuthir Kaalam.

Check the trailer out here.

Updated Date: May 15, 2019 12:29:40 IST

