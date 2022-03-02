Gangubai Kathiawadi made Rs 57. 32 crore at the box office in five days

While Alia Bhatt has been garnering accolades from all across India for her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi, Amul too has followed suit dedicating its latest topical to the bubbly actress.

In a recent post, Amul released a print advertisement in which it reproduced one of the Gangubai Kathiawadi posters. Alia Bhatt can be seen in the advert donning her film's distinctive look with a big red bindi and a glossy white tone saree, while enjoying bread and butter.

Check Amul's post here:

There's no denying that Amul has used this campaign to promote its product in such a creative and intelligent way. Amul's post has also caught the actress' eye who shared it on her Instagram story. Alia commemorated the special advert by writing, 'Oh! My! God!' with the hashtag 'Aa Gayi Hai Gangu'.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the real story of a naive young girl who is yearning to become an actress but ends up in a brothel. The film is based on S Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Lately, Amul also paid homage to popular singer-composer Bappi Lahri following his demise. It created a poster for the legendary musician which included the lyrics of his own composed song 'Chalte chalte mere yeh geet yaad rakhna'.