From A Wednesday, Special 26, Baby to Aiyaary and Special OPS, after impressing the audience with his back-to-back intriguing cop-based projects, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has now opened the ‘Bihar chapter’ for a crime drama series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, starring Karan Tacker. While Khakee: The Bihar Chapter marks the second collaboration of Neeraj and Karan, this time the filmmaker has drawn inspiration from a true story of how Bihar’s most dangerous criminal was caught. Bringing his unique storytelling to this quintessential battle between good and evil, Neeraj’s series not only witnesses the faceoff between Karan and Avinash Tiwary but also takes the audience on a journey of how good and evil can’t exist without each other. Giving a glance at their fierce Netflix series, the makers on Friday unveiled the teaser of their upcoming series.

While announcing the same, Neeraj took to his official Twitter account and dropped the teaser with the caption, “Presenting the teaser of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Labour of love, sweat, and tears led by our director Bhav Dhulia. Like always, looking forward to your encouragement and blessings. Coming soon on Netflix!”

The much-awaited teaser takes the audience back to the time when the state was swamped under the highest crime rate in the nation, with the lowest conviction rate. The video opens by showing a band of policemen surrounding a settlement, which appears like a hotspot for criminal activities. Over the next minute, the video shows shootouts, police trailing violent crimes, political machinations, and many other troubles including the glances of prominent actors in the series like Ashutosh Rana, Anup Soni, Jatin Sarna, Ravi Kishan, Nikita Dutta and Abhimanyu Singh among other.

The voiceover in the backdrop continues by saying, “Vipaksh ke liye mudda, police ke liye chunauti, aur janta ke liye… bhagwan ki marzi (These problems were a talking point for politicians, a challenge for cops, but for the public, they were God’s will).”

While Netflix hasn’t directly implied but it is presumed that the series is referring to the early 2000s, when lord Vijay Samrat held the utmost control over criminal activities in the heartland of Bihar. There is no denying the fact that fans can’t wait to enjoy the series, while it won’t be wrong to say that Khakee: The Bihar Chapter finds its resemblance to Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur and Huma Qureshi’s Maharani.

Apart from the above-mentioned star cast, the series also features Aishwarya Sushmita and Shraddha Das.

