Khaali Peeli, R Madhavan's Nishabdham, Emma Stone's The Croods 2: Trailers This Week

The much-awaited trailer of Khaali Peeli, starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, has been released. Billed as a 'mad ride', the film stars Khatter as a taxi driver named Blackie, and Panday as a dancer who is on the run after stealing money from her clients. On other hand, Amazon Prime Video also released the trailer of Anushka Shetty's thriller, Nishabdham.

Khaali Peeli

The trailer of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli was released earlier today. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film will have a digital release on 2 October on ZeePlex.

Set in Mumbai, the film promises to be a "young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night when a boy meets a girl". The trailer introduces Jaideep Ahlawat, who essays the villain named Yusuf. The clip shows Ananya robbing Jaideep's character of money and then accidentally meeting Ishaan, who plays a cabbie. Written by Yash Keswani and Sima Aggarwal, it has been co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios and Himanshu Mehra.

The Croods 2

DreamWorks has released a trailer for its upcoming animated film, The Croods: A New Age. Emma Stone, Nicolas Cage, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener and Cloris Leachman all return to voice their original roles in the Croods family.

The trailer begins with Stone’s character, Eep, reintroducing the prehistoric Croods family as they search for the “perfect place to call home.” However, while the Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, now they will have to face their biggest challenge of all -- another family.

The Croods: A New Age is slated to release on 25 November

Nishabdham

The trailer of R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty's upcoming Telugu suspense thriller Nishabdham was released on Monday, 22 September. Anushka is plays the role of Sakshi, a talented artist who is deaf and mute, but soon gets entangled in a criminal investigation when she unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident in an 'haunted villa'. Written and directed by Hemant Madhukar, the film also stars Anjali, Subbaraju Shalini, Pandey Srinivas, Avasarala and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen.

The original Telugu movie will also be released in Tamil and Malayalam titled as, Silence. Nishabdham is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on 2 October.