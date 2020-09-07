Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter's Khaali Peeli to release on Zee Plex in October

Directed by debutant Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is set in Mumbai and promises to be a 'young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night, when a boy meets a girl'.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s Khaali Peeli will be released on the pay-per-view service Zee Plex on 2 October, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced on Monday.

Ali, who is producing the film, shared the news on Twitter

Ishaan and Ananya also posted the release date on their respective Instagram accounts.

The makers also released a song 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' sung by Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan today. Vishal and Shekhar have composed the track, written by Kumaar and Shekhar.

Ali, best known for directing blockbusters such as Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat, has joined hands with Zee Studios to co-produce the film.

Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, the film was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on 12 June, but was put on hold after the cinema halls were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The teaser of the film was released recently and received positive reviews.

