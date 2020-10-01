Khaali Peeli, Mirzapur 2, On the Rocks, The Trial of the Chicago 7: What's streaming in October

Welcome to the Blumhouse, R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty-starrer Nishabdham, and Ethan Hawke's drama The Good Lord Bird are among the new movies and shows out this October.

A new month means a slate of movies and shows to help with the quarantine blues and to blow off some steam. From romantic comedies to an intriguing slate of horror films like Welcome to the Blumhouse and the highly-anticipated series The Haunting of Bly Manor, streaming platforms are churning out a varied form of stories to the already diverse world of digital content.

We sourced through the internet and curated a list of content coming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, the soon-to-be-launched ZEE Plex, and other OTT destinations this month.

Netflix

Serious Men - 2 October





The film, based on a novel by Manu Joseph, charts the journey of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character. Tormented with his under-privileged societal status, an ambitious underachiever capitalises on his son’s newfound fame as a boy-genius to improve his family’s fortunes. However, soon he finds out that the secret he harbours will destroy the very thing he loves the most.

Directed by Sudhir Mishra from a script by Bhavesh Mandalia, Serious Men also features Aakshath Das, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Nassar, and introduces Indira Tiwari.

(Also read — Serious Men movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's engaging performance fronts an ill-informed take on Dalit life)

Song Exploder - 2 October





Hrishikesh Hirway's eponymous hit podcast, that dissected the creative process behind composing a song, has now been adapted into a series by Hirway and documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville. The artists that will feature in the series include singer Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton-fame, rock band REM, and rapper Ty Dolla $ign.

Emily in Paris Season 1 - 2 October





From Darren Star, the creator of HBO show Sex and the City, comes this Lily Colins-starrer. The official synopsis says: "After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance."

David Attenborough: Life on Our Planet - 4 October





David Attenborough will recall the defining moments of his life as a naturalist, the devastating changes he has witnessed, and the possible solutions to save Earth. Attenborough will take the audience through the challenges our planet is currently facing.

"The living world is a unique and spectacular marvel. Yet the way we humans live on earth is sending it into a decline. Human beings have overrun the world. We're replacing the wild with the tame. This film is my witness statement and my vision for the future. The story of how we came to make this our greatest mistake and how, if we act now, we can yet put it right," Attenborough says in the trailer.

Hubie Halloween - 7 October





Adam Sandler's Halloween offering will see the actor turn into a Hubie DuBois, a well-intentioned but foolish community volunteer. He spends every Halloween making sure everyone is safe and play by the rules. "But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them," describes Netflix.

The film will feature Sandler's Grown Ups co-stars Kevin James, Maya Rudolph, Steve Buscemi, and Rob Schneider. Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, and Michael Chiklis will also star alongside Kenan Thompson, China Anne McClain, Paris Berelc, Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, June Squibb, Shaquille O'Neal, Karan Brar, Noah Schnapp, Mikey Day, Melissa Villase or Kym Whitley, Lavell Crawford, Betsy Sodaro, George Wallace, and Blake Clark.

Directed by Steven Brill, the film has also been co-produced and co-written by Sandler.

The Forty Year Old Version - 9 October





Writer-director Radha Blank makes her filmmaking debut about down-on-her-luck playwright, who is desperate to for a breakthrough at 40. "Reinventing herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime, she vacillates between the worlds of Hip Hop and theater in order to find her true voice," says the official description.

The Forty Year Old Version has been shot entirely in black-and-white, and even won Black an award for direction at Sundance Film Festival 2020.

Ginny Weds Sunny - 9 October





The official synopsis of the romantic comedy, starring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey in the lead, reads, “Living with her matchmaker mother in Delhi, Ginny is set up with Sunny, who has given up on the idea of love and just wants to get married and settle down. But, the match is not that simple, as Ginny meets Sunny, there’s a lot more that comes to the fore than previously imagined in this tale of love, life, weddings, and music.”

Puneet Khanna has directed Ginny Weds Sunny, penned by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora. Produced by Soundrya Production and Vinod Bachchan, the movie also features Ayesha Raza, Suhail Nayyar, Isha Talwar, Rajeev Gupta, Menka Kurup, Mazel Vyas, and Gurpreet Saini.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - 16 October





Aaron Sorkin's legal drama features Emmy winners Jeremy Strong and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II alongside Sacha Baron Cohen, Frank Langella, Michael Keaton, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Eddie Redmayne among others.

It will chronicle the 1968 anti-Vietnam War protest of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago that turned into a violent clash with law enforcement agencies. The organisers of the protest were then charged with a conspiracy to incite a riot.

The Trial of Chicago 7 was screened in select cinemas across the US from 25 September. Now, it will be made available for streaming on Netflix on 16 October.

Rebecca - 21 October





Armie Hammer and Lily James lead the romantic thriller based on the 1938 gothic novel of the same name by Daphne du Maurier. The book was previously been adapted by Alfred Hitchock in 1940, with Laurence Olivier as the widower Maxim de Winter and Joan Fontaine as his second wife.

According to Netflix, the Ben Wheatley directorial is about "a young newlywed arrives at her husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast and finds herself battling the shadow of his first wife Rebecca, whose legacy lives on in the house long after her death."

"It is not, in any sense, a remake of the Hitchcock film, firmly not. Remaking a film is not that interesting to me, but the original source material is. I watched all the adaptations. It’s important to see what’s gone before, but that’s certainly not the focus," Wheatley had recently told Empire.

Over the Moon - 23 October

"Fuelled with determination and passion for science, a bright young girl Fei Fei (Cathy Ang) builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess, Chang'e. There she ends up on an unexpected quest and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures," reads the summary.

The voice cast also includes Phillipa Soo (Chang'e), Robert G Chiu (Chin), Ken Jeong (Gobi), John Cho (Dad), Ruthie Ann Miles (Mom), Margaret Cho (Auntie Ling), Kimiko Glenn (Auntie Mei), Artt Butler (Uncle), and Sandra Oh (Mrs Zhong).

The Queen's Gambit Season 1 - 23 October





Glass and Peaky Blinders actress Anya Taylor-Joy leads Netflix's upcoming six-episode series. The show is based on Walter Tevis' novel of the same name, and is set during the Cold War era. Taylor-Joy plays a chess prodigy Beth Harmon as she struggles with addiction and her quest to become the world's greatest chess player.

**

Amazon Prime Video

Nishabdham- 2 October





Madhavan will essay the role of a celebrity musician while Anushka Shetty will be seen as Sakshi, a "mute artist". The two will once again share screen space after Rendu from 2006, which was also Shetty's Tamil debut.

(Also read: Nishabdam is one of the most intriguing movies I've been associated with, says R Madhavan)

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Vol 2 - 2 October





Musician and mogul Rihanna is bringing the second edition of her brand Savage x Fenty's fashion show this fall.

Travis Scott, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, and Roddy Ricch will perform during the runway show, which will also feature Lizzo, Big Sean, Normani, Willow Smith, Rico Nasty, Christian Combs, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Demi Moore, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Paloma Elsesser, and Paris Hilton among others, writes Billboard.

Welcome to the Blumhouse





In August, Welcome to the Blumhouse, a line-up of eight features from the production house that will premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video, was announced.

Each film "presents a distinctive vision and unique perspective on common themes centred around family and love as redemptive or destructive forces."

The first two movies — Veena Sud’s The Lie and Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr’s Black Box— will drop on 6 October. They will be followed by Evil Eye, executive produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Nocturne, written and directed by filmmaker Zu Quirke, on 13 October.

The rest of the four films will be released in 2021.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai - 16 October

Five celebrated directors of Tamil cinema — Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj — have come together to create Amazon Prime Video India's anthology of Tamil short films.

According to The Indian Express, the anthology was shot and completed during the COVID-19 lockdown in compliance with the rules and regulations set by the Film Employees’ Federation of South India.

Mirzapur (Season 2) - 23 October





The nine-episode first season of Mirzapur ended with Golu (Shweta), Guddu (Ali), and Dimpy (Harshita Gaur) escaping a wedding gone violent after Munna (Divyendu) decides to go on a rampage. Vikrant Massey's Bablu dies and so does Shriya Pilgaonkar's Sweety.

Though Prime has not released a trailer yet, the release date announcement clip did have Fazal's voiceover say that the world is divided into two categories — those of the alive and those of the dead. Only he fell into the third one — injured. The upcoming instalment is likely to see Guddu avenge the deaths of those he held dear.

Soorarai Pottru - 30 October





This Tamil film is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath (Suriya), a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan. Helmed by director Sudha Kongara, known for films like Saala Khadoos (2016) and Guru (2017), has Aparna Balamurali as the female lead.

The film will also be available to watch in Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Truth Seekers - 30 October





Written by Nick Frost, Simon Pegg, Nat Saunders, and James Serafinowicz, the series has "a group of part-time paranormal investigators team up to uncover a deadly conspiracy." Frost and Pegg, who have previously worked together in the Three Flavours Cornetto film trilogy, reteam once again here. Also part of the cast are Kyle MacLachlan, Sofia Helin, Samson Kayo, and Emma D'Arcy.

Variety writes that the show will have its premiere first at the Canneseries festival on 10 October at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes and, for the first time, on the online platform Canneseries Live. After the event, it will make its way to Amazon Prime Video.

**

Apple TV Plus

On the Rocks - 23 October





Written and directed by Sofia Coppola, this bittersweet comedy stars Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, and Marlon Wayans in key roles. The Apple Original Film stars Jones as a young mother and wife, who becomes suspicious of her husband (Wayans). In order to clear her doubts, she joins forces with her father (Murray), to tail her husband.

**

Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Bahut Hua Sammaan - 2 October



The synopsis says: Bahut Hua Sammaan is the story of Bony and Fundoo who agree to rob a bank since they are unable to find a job after failing their final year of engineering. Guided by an odd old man fondly known as Bakch*d Baba, their masterplan goes totally awry as they realise that the bank has already been robbed and they have been arrested for it. In an attempt to clear their name, they soon fight off assassins, seasoned robbers, elite politicians and religious gurus; all the while unravelling a larger scam. Riddled with humour, the narrative challenges a myriad societal issue faced by today’s youth."

The Hotstar Special stars Sanjay Mishra, Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Chauhan, Ram Kapoor, Nidhi Singh and Namit Das.

**

ZeePlex

Khaali Peeli - 2 October





Directed by debutant Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is set in Mumbai and promises to be a "young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night, when a boy meets a girl."

Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, the film was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on 12 June, but was put on hold after the cinema halls were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Khaali Peeli will also be screened in drive-in cinemas in Gurugram and Bengaluru, and simultaneously premiere on the new pay-per-view service platform ZeePlex.

(Also read: Khaali Peeli to release in drive-in theatres across the country; could this be a viable alternative during the pandemic)

Ka Pae Ranasingam - 2 October





According to the promotional material released, the Tamil feature will have Vijay Sethupathi's character help poor farmers in their fight against the industries that have acquired their lands. He said in the teaser, “World politics will revolve around air and water after caste and religion.”

The film is based on real-life incidents, and is directed by P Virumandi and produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under the banner of KJR Studios. Ka Pae Ranasingam also stars Rangaraj Pandey, Yogi Babu, Vela Ramamoorthy, Samuthirakani, and Poo Ram in prominent roles.

**

ZEE5

Comedy Couple - 21 October





The ZEE5 original is about a couple Zoya Batra (Shweta Basu Prasad) and Deep Sharma (Saqib Saleem), who perform stand-up comedy together. Directed by Nachiket Samant, the movie is based in Gurugram, and is set against the backdrop of the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene in the city.

Taish - 29 October

Bejoy Nambiar's new film Taish features Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, and Harshvardhan Rane. Billed as a revenge drama, Taish is Nambiar's fifth directorial feature after Shaitan, David, Wazir, and Solo.

"It is a revenge drama that surrounds two families and an incident that ignites a storm. With love and revenge as a strong motif, the story will take you through an emotional wild ride. This has been a passion project from the word go and I really hope the audience will acknowledge our labour of hard work," Nambiar said in a statement, according to Press Trust of India.

Ek Jhoothi Love Story (Zindagi Original) - 30 October

After Churails, another Zindagi Original, Ek Jhoothi Love Story is set to release on ZEE5. The show is written by Umera Ahmed (author of Urdu novel Zindagi Gulzar Hai, the book on which the popular soap opera is based), and directed by Mehreen Jabbar. The story follows Salma and Sohail in their quest for an ideal partner.

**

MUBI India

Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha - 23 October





"Two sisters, Sudha and Radha, 86 and 93, have a near-magical existence in their village home in North India, along with their entourage of domestic help", in this documentary by Tanuja Chandra.

(Also read — Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha review: Tanuja Chandra speaks volumes of sisterhood through a tale of two grannies)

**

SonyLIV

Scam: 1992





Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is set to make his directorial debut on digital platform with The Scam, based on India's biggest securities scams of 1992. The series, produced by Applause Entertainment, is based on the book of the same name by Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu.

Shreya Dhanwanthary, who has featured on shows such as The Family Man and The Reunion, steps into Dalal's role here.

**

Voot Select

The Good Lord Bird - 5 October





The Showtime series, based on James Mcbride's 2013 National Book Award for Fiction winner of the same name, will revolve around a young man Henry Shackleford, nicknamed 'Little Onion' and an abolitionist John Brown (played by Hawke). Narrated from Onion's perspective, it tells the story of his encounters with Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, and how he eventually takes part in the raid on Harpers Ferry. Although the raid failed, it became the primary instigator of Civil War.

**

MX Player

High - 7 October





Akshay Oberoi plays Shiv Mathur, a recovering drug user, who finds himself in a rehab facility run by Doctor Roy (Prakash Belawadi) and his two associates Shweta (Shweta Basu Prasad) and Nakul (Nakul Bhalla). The three seem to be working on a mysterious magic pill, which creates a disruption in the illegal drugs market and comes under assassin Lakda's (Ranvir Shorey) radar.