Khaali Peeli makers tweak 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' title after facing flak over 'racist' song

'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' from Khaali Peeli was met with immense criticism for the racial undertone of its lyrics and for glorifying white-skinned tones.

Ever since the song 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' from the film Khaali Peeli, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday released, it has snowballed into controversies. The makers have now changed the spelling of iconic pop singer Beyonce to ‘Beyonse’ in the title.

The song was heavily criticised of racism and for glorifying Panday's white skin by using the term 'goriya'. Things were more complicated when the track invoked comparisons with the African-American pop icon, Beyonce. This attempt did not sit well with netizens who took to Twitter to protest against the 'racially insensitive' song.

Ananya and Ishaan in a still from the song Beyosce Sharma Jayegi. (Courtesy: Twitter)

In an interview to Hindustaan Times, Khaali Peeli's director Maqbool defended the song's lyrics and said and there was never any question of disrespect, “First, without any hesitation or excuses we want to apologise to anyone offended. We assure you that the lyric in question was never intended racially. In fact, the term ‘goriya’ has been so often and traditionally used in Indian songs to address a girl, that it didn’t occur to any of us to interpret it in a literal manner."

He also opened up on the comparison with Beyonce and said it was simply meant to be a street-smart guy flattering a girl who is trying to impress by saying that her dancing/performance is 'worth comparing' to even Beyonce who we all see as the 'final word, the epitome of talent, beauty, performance, style and attitude'.

'Beyonse Sharma Jayegi' has been composed by Vishal and Shekhar and has been sung by Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan.

Besides Khatter and Panday, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Khaali Peeli will release on 2 October, on Zee’s new platform - Zee Plex.