Khaali Peeli, Ka Pae Ranasingam release on 2 October via appointment viewing: How to watch the films on ZeePlex

Khaali Peeli and Ka Pae Ranasingam can be watched on ZeePlex, which is available on DTH networks as well as on ZEE5.

Two of the most anticipated films of October — Khaali Peeli and Ka Pae Ranasingam — start streaming on Friday on Zee Plex, Zee's new ‘Cinema2Home’ (C2H) service for showcasing new films on TV and digital platforms.

Starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in the lead, Khaali Peeli was earlier slated for a theatrical release on 12 June, but it was stalled in the light of the shuttering of cinema halls due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from its digital premiere, the film will also be screened in drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru.

On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh's Ka Pae Ranasingam will be the first Tamil film to premiere on television on a pay-per-view basis.

Based on real-life incidents, the film focuses on the struggle of farmers and how the corporate sector exploits the natural resources, it is directed by P Virumandi and produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under the banner of KJR Studios.

Here's how you can access the films on Zee Plex

Khaali Peeli and Ka Pae Ranasingam are available for advance booking on Zee Plex from 1 October, which will be available on services like Dish TV, Tata Sky, D2H, and Airtel Digital TV. Consumers need to pay Rs 299 to access Khali Peeli, and Rs 199 to watch Ka Pae Ranasingam.

Zee Plex is also available on ZEE5 globally. Users will have multiple payment options to purchase movies of their choice.

To book on Airtel digital TV, users can give a missed call on 8800388006, or visit http://airtel.in/dth/zeeplex. On Tata Sky, users can WhatsApp ZP 18002086633. For D2H users, consumers can visit their official website to make the payment.

Here are all the details you need to make the payments