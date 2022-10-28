Gaining worldwide recognition with the first installment of KGF, Kannada actor Yash honestly shattered the box office with KGF Chapter 2. After the success of Prashanth Neel’s directorial, there have been many speculations about Yash’s next project. And why not, after all, it has been six months since the release of his last blockbuster film, and there hasn’t been any announcement on his next move. While we are dying to learn about Yash’s next film, another curiosity that has been eating up the fan is who will be playing Dev in Brahmastra’s next part. It won’t be wrong to say that these two have become the burning topic in the B-Town.

At the end of Brahmastra Part One, Dev was introduced as an antagonist, and since then fans have named Ranveer Singh to Hrithik Roshan as the candidate for the character. However, we can’t keep calm, as the latest inside scoop reveals that Yash has been approached to play Dev in Brahmastra 2.

According to the latest Pinkvilla report, Yash is willing to take things slow and wants to be 100 percent sure about the follow-up of KGF 2. Citing a source close to the development the website reported that the actor is well aware of his fans’ expectations and he is not willing to let them down, “which is primarily the reason why he is taking his own time to lock the next project.” The source added that currently Yash is loaded with several offers from filmmakers belonging to all industries, but the actor wishes to do justice to the legacy of KGF 2 and wants to take up something “that appeals to everyone.”

Of many offers, there are two mega-budget projects from the Hindi film Industry, revealed the report. After the success of KGF 2, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel is looking to team up with the star for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Karna, which is a mythological epic based on Mahabharat.

Pinkvilla quoted the source as saying, “ROMP and Excel are keen to get Yash on board to play the titular role in the two-part epic.” Not only this, but Yash was also reportedly offered Dev in Brahmastra 2. But, the actor is yet to give a go-ahead to the offered projects. The source added, “He is offered to play the powerful character of Dev. However, the two are mere offers and Yash is yet to give a go-ahead to either of them. Like every other project, this one is on the list of the post KGF offers and he is expected to make up his mind by January 2023 i.e., his birthday.”

Reportedly, the makers of Brahmastra are exploring various options for Dev’s character and are keen to have a talent from the South film industry onboard. This is in a bid to amp up the reach of the movie and make it a pan-India phenomenon in the literal sense. In addition, Ranbir Kapoor playing a double role in Brahmastra 2 was also brought to the table.

