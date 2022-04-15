Srinidhi Shetty says she is glad that her dream to become an actress came true soon after she won the beauty pageant Miss Supranational in 2016.

Srinidhi Ramesh Shetty was born on 21 October 1992, in a Tulu-speaking Tuluva Bunt family. Her parents are both from Karnataka state, India. Her father Ramesh Shetty is from the town of Mulki, and her mother Kushala is from Thalipady Guthu, Kinnigoli. She was educated at Sri Narayana Guru English Medium School, followed by a pre-university course at St. Aloysius Pre-University College. She received a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree from Jain University, Bangalore, and graduated with distinction.

Shetty began her modelling career after graduating from Jain University in Bengaluru with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. She competed in the 2016 Miss Diva pageant and won Miss Supranational India. Shetty also won the global beauty competition Miss Supranational 2016 while representing India.

Soon after, the young celebrity was inundated with acting opportunities, one of which was for Yash's Kannada action film KGF: Chapter 1.

Shetty says, "Movies were always on the agenda but I didn't think it would happen this soon and with these films. I feel blessed and fortunate that I got the opportunity early in my career, it's all like a dream. I thought that I would go and give auditions but things happened quickly. I try to work hard and I don't take all of this for granted."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.