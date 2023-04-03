Hombale films carry a legacy of producing some of the biggest blockbusters of the decade with films with KGF franchise and Kantara being the latest examples. While the leading production house has ruled the big screens with their films, now the time has come when they will be bringing some seriously entertaining content for cricket lovers as they have announced a special partnership with the Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as an official digital partner.

Marking this magnificent association, Hombale films took to their social media to share their excitement about joining hands with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as an official digital partner.

“Looks like we’ve found our perfect match! Excited to partner with @RCBtweets as their official digital content partner. Get ready for some seriously entertaining content, brought to you by RCB and Hombale Films! #RCBxHombale #PerfectMatch … pic.twitter.com/kyIU49fSsz — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) April 2, 2023

It is indeed an exciting announcement coming from Hombale films as they will be now fulfilling the expectations of the audience in the sports and entertainment sectors. This partnership between the two biggest players of different fields is definitely big news for the fans to have a look at something big coming from the entertainment as well as the sports industry.

Apart from this, Hombale films have recently announced the commencement of the prequel for Kantara on the occasion of Ugadi & New Year. Other than this, they have some big projects lined up in the future with films like Salaar, Bagheera, Dhoomam, and some more.

