KGF: Chapter 2 — Makers tease new character Adheera in cryptic poster, to be revealed on 29 July

KGF: Chapter 1 opened to widespread success across India. Featuring Yash in the lead, the narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The makers recently revealed a new character from the film, Adheera. However, the character's face is hidden and is said to be revealed on 29 July.

KGF: Chapter 2 went on the floors a few weeks ago and as per reports, the sequel is being made on a huge budget and will feature multiple new characters.

Sanjay Dutt will also feature in KGF: Chapter 2. Raveena Tandon will be seen in a pivotal role.

Check out the new poster from KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 1 had faced Shah Rukh Khan's Zero at the box office after its release and the Kannada film performed better than the much-anticipated sci-fi fantasy film. The film has been helmed by Prashanth Neel and features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead. The mammoth film reportedly had the largest release for any Kannada film and was released across 2460 screens in India. 1500 out of those were for the Hindi version, 400 for Kannada, 400 for Telugu, 100 for Tamil and 60 for Malayalam. KGF: Chapter 1 was also Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment's debut into Kannada territories as a production house. They are also scheduled to back and distribute the sequel to the film.

