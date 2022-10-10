After the resounding success of their new release Kantara, the makers of KGF, Hombale Films are ready to produce their next in line with Fahadh Faasil and National Award winner Aparana Balamurali. Production House Hombale Films took to their Twitter handle to share the muhurat shots of their new film Dhoomam.

Dhoomam, will be directed by Pawan Kumar who is known for his unique storytelling and for helming acclaimed films like Lucia and U Turn. Dhoomam, a thriller, will be released in 4 languages including Malyalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

Dhoomam marks the second announcement from Hombale Films into the Malayalam Film Industry, after the grand announcement of Tyson earlier. The line-up for the movie speaks volumes about the treat the fans are going to get. Apart from Fahadh and Aparna, the movie stars Achyut Kumar, Joy Mathew, Dev Mohan, Anu Mohan, Nandhu in pivotal roles. The music for the movie will be given by Poornachandra Tejaswi and cinematography will be done by celebrated cinematographer Preetha Jayaram. National award-winners Anees Nadodi (Production Design) and Poornima Ramaswamy (Costume Design) have also been roped in for the interesting project.

Last month, the filmmakers had released an intense poster, revealing the title of the movie. It was captioned, “What you sow, so shall you reap”. According to the makers, the film promises to be a racy fast-paced thriller with an intensive plot. The movie is set for a summer release and will be extensively shot in Karnataka and Kerala.

The production house has already produced 2 cult classics this year with KGF Chapter 2 and their latest release Kantara. Their another mega project Salaar, starring Prabhas is due for a release in September 2023. Speaking on the muhurat, the producer Vijay Kiragandur spoke ‘We are delighted with our association with Fahadh and Aparna. Dhoomam has a unique storyline which is different from all the genres of traditional cinema. Director Pawan Kumar has worked on the script for several months and we believe this is going to cause frenzy among the fans. We are very excited for this upcoming movie with a solid cast and crew by our side’.

