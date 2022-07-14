Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sexual assault
Kevin Spacey spoke clearly as he denied five charges during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court.
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges of sexually assaulting three men a decade or more ago. Spacey, 62, spoke clearly as he denied five charges during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court.
Judge Mark Wall set a date of June 6, 2023, for the trial to start and said it would last three to four weeks. The former “House of Cards” star, who ran London’s Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015, denied four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
The incidents allegedly took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one in western England in April 2013. The victims are now in their 30s and 40s. Spacey’s lawyer previously said the actor “strenuously denies” the allegations.
Kevin Spacey won a best supporting actor Academy Award for the 1995 film “The Usual Suspects” and a lead actor Oscar for the 1999 movie “American Beauty.”
But his celebrated career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s, when Rapp was a teenager. Spacey denies the allegations.
Spacey was granted bail and allowed to return to the United States after a preliminary hearing last month.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Former Cheer star Jerry Harris sentenced to 12 years in prison in child sex abuse images case
Jerry Harris pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count each of receiving child pornography and traveling with the intention to engage in illegal sexual conduct.
Nipsey Hussle murder trial: Alleged killer appears in court following assault by jail inmates
Eric Ronald Holder Jr. appeared in court with swollen eyes and staples closing a wound in the back of his head.
Halle Berry's Moonfall set to premiere on Lionsgate Play this Friday; watch trailer here
The Roland Emmerich directorial revolves around a scenario where humanity will face ‘the dark side of the moon’ quite literally. As the Moon is knocked off its course by a mysterious force and hurtles towards Earth, it will be up to Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley to save the planet.