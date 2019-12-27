You are here:

Kevin Spacey accuser, former husband of Norwegian princess Martha Louise, commits suicide at 47

A writer who was the ex-husband of Norwegian Princess Martha Louise and was among the people who had accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct has died. Ari Behn was 47.

His manager told the Norwegian news service NTB that Behn died by suicide Wednesday.

Authorities said he was found at his home in Norway. In 2017, Behn accused Spacey of groping him under the table at a Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo a decade earlier.

It didn't appear that Behn ever pursued criminal charges or a lawsuit against Spacey.

The actor didn't comment on the allegations at the time, and a lawyer didn't comment Thursday.

Another case against the actor was rejected after the accuser died. The case stemmed from a masseur’s allegations that Spacey inappropriately touched him during a massage session at a home in Malibu, California, in October 2016.

The decision stated that the allegations against Spacey could not be proven without the masseur’s participation.

The accuser had also sued Spacey under the alias John Doe in a case that remains pending in federal court.

No details have been released concerning the circumstances of the accuser's death.

In May this year, a federal judge in California allowed the case to move forward despite Spacey's objection that the plaintiff's identity was being shielded.

In October, just a month after the parties came to a plan for proceeding in the suit that detailed prospective discovery and envisioned a seven- to 11-day trial, the plaintiff's attorney informed Spacey that the client "recently passed."

No further detail about the accuser's death has been provided, and a request to the plaintiff's attorney for more information has not been answered.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 27, 2019 10:10:25 IST