You are here:

Kevin Hart sued for $60 mn by model over 2017 sex tape; accuser claims comedian wanted 'publicity, media attention'

Asian News International

Sep 17, 2019 13:51:33 IST

Model Montia Sabagg, who appeared with Kevin Hart in a 2017 sex tape, has sued the comedian and others for $60 million.

The 28-year-old model claimed that she was secretly recorded while having consensual intercourse with Hart in a Las Vegas hotel room, according to documents, cited E! News.

Kevin Hart sued for mn by model over 2017 sex tape; accuser claims comedian wanted publicity, media attention

Kevin Hart. Image from Twitter @DiscussingFilm

Sabagg accused Hart, Jonathan "JT" Jackson, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and other related companies of intentional inflection of emotional distress, violations of privacy and negligence.

She claimed in the suit that she "had no knowledge that the intimate activity" depicted in the video of her and Hart "was being recorded."

The video, which according to the suit showed Sabagg "naked from the waist down and engaged in private, consensual sexual relations with Hart," was published online in September 2017.

However, Hart claimed that he was being extorted. Soon thereafter, Sabagg held a press conference to deny the extortion accusations.

The lawsuit states that Hart wanted to attract "additional publicity and media attention" through the video and "increase his overall pop culture status."

In 2018, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office charged Jackson with attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter. Prosecutors said Jackson attempted to sell the tape to various celebrity news websites after Hart declined to pay Jackson. The case is still ongoing.

Hart was released from the hospital last week after undergoing back surgery for injuries suffered due to a car crash earlier this month.

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2019 13:51:33 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , celebrity sex tape , Kevin Hart , Montia Sabagg , TuneIn

also see

Kevin Hart 'going to be fine', wife Eniko says after surgery; Dwayne Jonson, Bryan Cranston wish speedy recovery

Kevin Hart 'going to be fine', wife Eniko says after surgery; Dwayne Jonson, Bryan Cranston wish speedy recovery

K-pop group BTS announce return to music after short 'period of rest'; fans rejoice over news

K-pop group BTS announce return to music after short 'period of rest'; fans rejoice over news

Dwayne Johnson makes early return from honeymoon as replacement for Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart on talk show

Dwayne Johnson makes early return from honeymoon as replacement for Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart on talk show