Kevin Hart discharged from hospital, goes to rehabilitation facility a week after car crash

Kevin Hart has been discharged from the hospital, more than a week after he was injured in a car crash.

According to People magazine, the 40-year-old actor left the hospital on Wednesday and is now at a rehabilitation facility.

Hart was hospitalised on 1 September after his vintage car in veered into an embankment in Malibu Hills, California. The vehicle was being driven by his friend, 28-year-old Jared Black.

The driver was determined not to be under the influence of alcohol, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol. Both Hart and the driver suffered "major back injuries" and were "transported and treated at nearby hospitals".

According to TMZ, Hart will stay for at least a week at the rehabilitation facility, where he is receiving "intense" physical therapy.

Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.

The CHP report says the car immediately went out of control as it turned from a canyon road onto the highway.

The report says the driver was not under the influence of alcohol. A representative for Hart didn’t immediately reply to messages.

Kevin, who is known for his stand-up comedy and comic roles in movies including Ride Along, was able to leave the scene of the crash with a second passenger, who was not badly hurt, and head to his home nearby to get medical attention, CHP said.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2019 14:20:35 IST