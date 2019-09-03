Kevin Hart 'going to be fine', wife Eniko says after surgery; Dwayne Jonson, Bryan Cranston wish speedy recovery

American comedian and actor Kevin Hart successfully underwent surgery following a late-night car crash that left him with "major back injuries."

The comedian's wife tells TMZ that he is "awake" and "doing good". "He's great. He's going to be just fine," Hart's wife Eniko says. The comedian is in recovery now, and is expected to stay in the hospital for a few days as he recovers, according to the publication.

The 40-year-old star was left injured when his vintage Plymouth Barracuda veered off the road in California on 1 September. The actor was a passenger in his car when its driver, friend Jared Black, lost control, and crashed through wooden fencing just before 1 am on Mulholland Highway in Malibu, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol shared.

The car crashed about 10 feet off the road, and into a ditch, leaving Black and Hart with "major back injuries," it was reported earlier.

A third occupant, Black's fiance Rebecca Broxterman, was unharmed. Hart left the scene, and headed to his home nearby, but was later treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

Photos of the accident which obtained by TMZ show that the roof of the blue car was completely crushed by the impact of the crash, with the rest of the vehicle appearing as a mangled wreck with a totally shattered windshield.

Authorities told Entertainment Tonight Black was "determined not to be under the influence of alcohol."

Hart bought himself the Barracuda in July as a birthday present, and showed it off on Instagram shortly after making the big purchase, noting he had nicknamed it "Menace."

The Night School actor's famous friends have been sending him well wishes since news of the accident broke, including close friend and frequent co-star Dwayne Johnson. The actor posted a still of the two shooting for the new Jumanji movie series together with a sweet caption.

"I am praying for my friend @KevinHart4real. Please join me," actor Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted. Many other celebrities sent uplifting messages to Hart, including Bryan Cranston and Terry Crews.

Get well soon, brother 🙏🏾❤️ Kevin Hart Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident | Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/aLtKyjQQUi — terry crews (@terrycrews) September 1, 2019



On the work front, Hart is set to appear in Jumanji: The Next Level later this year, and he will also feature in 2020 drama film Fatherhood.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 09:54:31 IST