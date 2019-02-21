Kesari new poster: Akshay Kumar poses as a valiant Sikh soldier in this Anurag Singh directorial

Kesari, Akshay Kumar's upcoming war drama, highlights one of India's bravest battles. Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari also features Parineeti Chopra.

The makers released a new poster of the film on Thursday. It depicts a valiant Akshay Kumar as he is seen in action amidst his group of Sikh soldiers. Kumar is almost unrecognisable in this glorious avatar as he wields his bloody sword against the enemy.

Kumar's upcoming drama Kesari depicts the Battle of Saragarhi, one of the most valiant clashes in India where a troop of soldiers took on approximately 10,000 invaders.

The Battle of Saragarhi took place on 12 September, 1897 and was one of the most iconic rebellions in Indian history. A group of 21 Sikhs, who belonged to British Indian regiments and were in charge of protecting the forts of Lockhart and Gulistan on Afghani borders, were faced in combat with 10,000 Afghan soldiers at Saragarhi.

Havildar Ishar Singh had led the troops and had even managed to conquer the first two attacks and successfully defended his post. But the final attack proved too powerful for the regiment and they succumbed. However, the fight had bought the British sufficient time to call in on reinforcements.

Kesari, backed by Dharma Productions, is scheduled to hit theatres on 21 March.

Updated Date: Feb 21, 2019 10:00:56 IST