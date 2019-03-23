You are here:

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar's war drama rakes in Rs 16.70 cr on day 2

FP Staff

Mar 23, 2019 12:28:35 IST

Akshay Kumar's latest release Kesari had one of the biggest opening day earnings of 2019 with Rs 21.50 cr. The film, which depicts the Battle of Saragarhi, where a troop of Sikh soldiers took down 10,000 Afghan invaders in 1897, earned Rs 16.70 crore on the second day of release.

The current domestic box office collection of Kesari is Rs 37.76 crore. Though the film witnessed decline in earnings on Friday it will do well over the third and fourth day of release.

Still from Kesari trailer. YouTube screengrab

According to trade analysts, the film is expected to have a massive opening weekend. The film is trending better than Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal.

Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Karan Johar and Sunil Khetarpal, Kesari also stars Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bharadwaj, Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini and Vikram Kochhar in supporting roles

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2019 12:28:35 IST

