Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar's war drama earns Rs 4.45 cr on Day 8 of release

Kesari emerged as the fastest film of 2019 to cross the Rs 100-crore mark, after the film's week-long run at the box office. Trade analysts observed that the film performed better despite the release of Notebook and Junglee. The Akshay Kumar-starrer is still performing better in the North Indian circuit, earning Rs 4.45 crore on over its second Saturday of release. The current box office collection of the film stands at Rs 110.31 crore.

#Kesari fares better than new releases... North circuits continue to drive the biz... Has to maintain a strong grip on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr. Total: ₹ 110.31 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 30, 2019

Kesari recorded the highest opening day and opening weekend earnings of 2019. After Gold, the film is Kumar's second biggest opener.

The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, which took place on 12 September, 1897. A group of 21 Sikhs, who belonged to British Indian regiments and were in charge of protecting the forts of Lockhart and Gulistan on Afghani borders, were faced in combat with 10,000 Afghan soldiers at Saragarhi. Led by Havildar Ishar Singh, the troops managed a victory on the first two attacks and were able to defend the forts. However, the battalion succumbed to the final attack. But the troops were able to buy enough time for the British to call in for reinforcements.

Directed by Anurag Singh, and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Karan Johar and Sunil Khetarpal, Kesari also stars Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bharadwaj, Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini and Vikram Kochhar in supporting roles. The film released on 21 March across theatres in India and abroad.

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2019 17:45:01 IST