Kesari: Ahead of trailer release on 21 February, Akshay Kumar shares new poster of war drama

FP Staff

Feb 20, 2019 16:03:08 IST

Ahead of the release of its trailer on 21 February, Akshay Kumar has unveiled a new poster of his upcoming war drama Kesari.

The poster shows Kumar leading his troop to fight the 'bravest battle ever fought'. Kumar looks combat-ready as he raises his gun in the air, while his army rallies behind him, all set to take on the enemies.

Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, which took place on 12 September, 1897, one of the most iconic rebellions of Indian history. A group of 21 Sikhs, who belonged to British Indian regiments, and were in charge of protecting the forts of Lockhart and Gulistan on Afghani borders, faced in combat with 10,000 Afghan soldiers at Saragarhi.

Kumar will essay the role of Havaldar Ishar Singh, a military commander who managed to conquer the first two attacks and successfully defended his post. Parineeti Chopra also stars as the female lead in the film, directed by Anurag Singh.

Produced by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Sunir Khetarpal, Kesari is scheduled to hit theatres on 21 March.

