Keri Russell may join The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro's supernatural thriller Antlers

Actor Keri Russell is in negotiations to join Antlers, a supernatural thriller by Fox Searchlight. The film has been adapted from Nick Antosca's short story A Quiet Boy, reported Vulture.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be produced by Guillermo del Toro, who won Best Director at the Oscars this year for The Shape of Water.

If finalised, Russell will play a teacher who is intrigued by a mysterious and quiet student. By the time she finds out that he has a dark secret about their town's future, it is too late. David Goyer and Miles Dale, who produced The Shape of Water, are co-producing Antlers with del Toro.

Scott Cooper, best known for Crazy Heart and Black Mass, will direct the film with a script from Antosca and Henry Chaisson.

Russell recently finished her acclaimed FX series The Americans that is set in the Cold War era and centres around two Russian spies posing as a regular married American couple living in the suburbs. The actor is reportedly also set to join Star Wars: Episode IX, which will be directed by JJ Abrams, marking their third collaboration after the TV series Felicity and the 2006 film Mission: Impossible III.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 17:40 PM