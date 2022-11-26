Kerala court removes ban from Kantara song 'Varaha Roopam' amid ongoing legal tussle
One of the biggest films of this year, Kantara recently got into a controversy after one of its songs was alleged as plagiarised by a Kerala-based band.
After weeks of an ongoing legal tussle between the makers of the Kannada hit film Kantara and Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge, the matter has now taken a new turn. The band has alleged plagiarism against the ‘Varaha Roopam‘ song in the film. A Kerala court, that previously imposed a ban and passed an interim injunction on the use of the song in the film, has revoked its order further lifting the ban on the song.
As per fresh reports, the Kozhikode District Court has dismissed the petition filed by the band due to a lack of jurisdiction, which means the ban order stands cancelled. This comes as a major setback for the Thaikudam Bridge band as they were quite confident about their victory following the injunction order. It is now to see if they will continue maintaining their stand or will withdraw their complaint.
Notably, this happened after the Thaikudam Bridge band had alleged that the ‘Varaha Roopam’ song was copied from one of their famous songs, ‘Navarasam’ and Kantara makers used it without their permission. Following their plea, the Kozhikode District Court ruled in favour of the band and further imposed a ban. Immediately after this, the song was also removed from the OTT version of the film.
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 24 November 2022. Following the band’s allegations, a huge section of followers came out in support of the film. Many also took to social media and shared posts in support of the hit film.
About Kantara
Emerging as one of the biggest hits of this year, the Kannada film Kantara revolves around a mystical fight between humankind and nature. It also showcases an age-old ritual dance performance ‘Bhoota Kola’ during which local spirits or deities are worshipped in villages.
Directed by Rishab Shetty who also plays the lead role in the film, Kantara has already earned more than Rs 400 crore at the global box office and is still going strong.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
50 glorious days of Kantara: How Rishab Shetty starrer is turning out to be the next Pushpa at the box office
Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda's Kantara has collected over Rs 370 crore globally and still going strong at the box office.
Explained: With Rishab Shetty's Kantara, here is how the Kannada film industry grew beyond the boundaries
Here is how Hombale films Kantara and KGF2 made great records at the box office post pandemic which many big starrer Bollywood films failed to do.
Despite Uunchai and Black Panther’s dominance, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara continues to reign at the box office
Kantara wins the game by showcasing the culture of India in the most attractive way. Here is how Kantara is still ruling the box office.