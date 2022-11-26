After weeks of an ongoing legal tussle between the makers of the Kannada hit film Kantara and Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge, the matter has now taken a new turn. The band has alleged plagiarism against the ‘Varaha Roopam‘ song in the film. A Kerala court, that previously imposed a ban and passed an interim injunction on the use of the song in the film, has revoked its order further lifting the ban on the song.

As per fresh reports, the Kozhikode District Court has dismissed the petition filed by the band due to a lack of jurisdiction, which means the ban order stands cancelled. This comes as a major setback for the Thaikudam Bridge band as they were quite confident about their victory following the injunction order. It is now to see if they will continue maintaining their stand or will withdraw their complaint.

Notably, this happened after the Thaikudam Bridge band had alleged that the ‘Varaha Roopam’ song was copied from one of their famous songs, ‘Navarasam’ and Kantara makers used it without their permission. Following their plea, the Kozhikode District Court ruled in favour of the band and further imposed a ban. Immediately after this, the song was also removed from the OTT version of the film.

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 24 November 2022. Following the band’s allegations, a huge section of followers came out in support of the film. Many also took to social media and shared posts in support of the hit film.

About Kantara

Emerging as one of the biggest hits of this year, the Kannada film Kantara revolves around a mystical fight between humankind and nature. It also showcases an age-old ritual dance performance ‘Bhoota Kola’ during which local spirits or deities are worshipped in villages.

Directed by Rishab Shetty who also plays the lead role in the film, Kantara has already earned more than Rs 400 crore at the global box office and is still going strong.

