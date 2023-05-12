The eagerly awaited teaser for Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming police noir film, “Kennedy,” has just been released. Without revealing much and yet keeping the curiosity quotient high, this teaser has raised our expectations for the trailer of the film. While the police noir genre is all set to be explored in a film in India, the teaser also shows Sunny Leone, in an extremely interesting look.

Taking to social media, makers share the teaser as they write “Bataaaa…kitna maza aaya…yeh teaser dekh ke?! Kennedy premieres at @Festival_Cannes on May 24!”

The new looks of Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone from the movie have also surfaced recently and as seen on the wall of the Cannes Film Festival 2023, after being chosen for the screening in the “Midnight Screening” category at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The filmmakers first introduced the audience to the first poster that encapsulated all the mystery the film is about to bring to the audience.

Kennedy is written and directed by Anurag Kashyap starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. The film has been produced by Zee Studios and Ranjan Singh & Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films. The DOP of the film is Sylvester Fonseca. The music of the film is composed by Ashish Narula with Aamir Aziz & Boyblanck. The editing of the film is done by Tanya Chhabria and Deepak Kattar. The sound design of the film is done by Kunal Sharma and Dr. Akshay Indikar.

Kennedy is an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead still operating for the corrupt system while looking for redemption. Very well justifying its genre of police noir, the poster is designed in a red and black theme while the gun and the blood stains eyes at a suspicious story the audience will get to witness in the film.

Moreover, coming from the house of Anurag Kashyap who is well known for giving us many thriller movies, with ‘Kennedy’ it would be interesting to see what new he has got on his plate this time as he is courageously stepping into the police noir genre for the first time.

