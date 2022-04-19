Rapper-record producer Kendrick Lamar's next album, 'Mr. Moral & the Big Steppers' is set to come out on 13th May.

Kendrick Lamar shared the name and release date of his album in a cryptic tweet in response to a post saying that he has "officially retired".

He posted a link to oklama.com, which leads to a note that reads: "The following statement was released today by oklama, through his company pgLang at 11:00 a.m. PT in Los Angeles, CA: Album: 'Mr Morale & the Big Steppers' Release date: 5/13/2022"

'Mr. Moral & the Big Steppers' will follow on from Lamar's Pulitzer-winning 2017 album, 'DAMN'.

No tracklist for the new album has yet been revealed.

Between his two albums, the 34-year-old record producer has worked on the Black Panther soundtrack, including his duet with SZA, All the Stars. Last year, he featured on two songs from his cousin Baby Keem's latest album 'Range Brothers' and the Grammy-winning 'Family Ties'.

