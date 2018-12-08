Kedarnath: Vashu Bhagnani, Pooja Film Company alleges failure to act on complaint against proprietors

Bombay High Court recently took cognizance of a petition which claimed that the police were failing to act on the criminal charge made against the proprietors of Kedarnath. The accused included director Abhishek Kapoor and Rohinton (Ronny) Screwvala, film producer and managing director of Unilazer Ventures Pvt Ltd, reports Bar and Bench.

The petition claimed that the initial complaint had been registered with the Economic Offences Wing and despite personal visits and frequent reminders, the complaint remained neglected. The complaint claimed there was fraud and breach of trust by the accused parties which resulted in the loss of over Rs 15 crore.

The petitioner, Pooja Film Company and Vashu Bhagnani, stated that the distribution rights of Kedarnath were passed on to Screwvala’s company despite Bhagnani already being on board. After KriArj Entertainment Pvt Ltd (KEPL), the initial producers of the project, ran into financial difficulties, it entered MoUs with both Pooja Films and Srewvala's company to help back the project. Bhagnani and Pooja Films thus invested Rs 15.6 crores into the film on condition of right of pre-emption, ie, the first right of refusal when it comes to production and distribution rights of the film.

However, following KEPL's forfeiture from the project, the petitioner found out that all rights for the film had been signed over to GSP completely.

Updated Date: Dec 08, 2018 13:57 PM