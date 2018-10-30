Kedarnath teaser: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan venture against all odds in this tale of indomitable love

The makers of Kedarnath released the first look poster and teaser of the film on Tuesday. Set on a 14 km pilgrimage from Gauri Kund to Kedarnath ( the 2000-year-old temple of Lord Shiva ), this is a love story between Mansoor and Mukku played by Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan respectively. Kedarnath features actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan (who also makes her debut with the film) as the lead pair.

The narrative of Kedarnath is essentially a love story set against a backdrop of the infamous floods that created havoc in Uttarakhand and other parts of India in June, 2013. The teaser portrays Rajput and Khan as a young couple in love who brave the odds of the mammoth natural calamity to survive, almost as a salute to their undying love for the other.

The plot revolves around Mansoor, a reserved and reticent Pithoo (porter), who lives with his widowed mother, in a hamlet called Rambara and helps pilgrims make an arduous journey upwards to the temple town. His world goes into a tailspin as he encounters the beautiful and rebellious Mukku who sucks him into a whirlwind of intense love.

Director Abhishek Kapoor also released the poster via his official Twitter handle.

The vibrant blue poster depicts Sara being carried by Sushant as part of the pitthoo system which is often used in the rocky terrain of Kedarnath. People ferry pilgrims on their backs to the main temple.

The poster also revealed that the film is scheduled to hit theatres on 7 December. It was initially scheduled to release on 30 November but the makers have decided to push it by a week. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and KriArj Entertainment, Kedarnath marks Sara's debut. Being the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara's addition to the project was termed as "fresh" and edgy by producer Ekta Kapoor, as reported in a DNA article. "Kedarnath is an emotional and riveting tale that blends India’s beauty with a love story from the heartland,” added Kapoor. Watch the teaser here.

